Daniel Agulto Lizama, also known as “Danny/Papa Dan," of Santa Rita, died Sept. 4 at the age of 70. A private memorial service will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 24 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.
