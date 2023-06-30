Daniel Bautista Inocencio, of Ordot, passed away May 22 at the age of 88. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 1 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Pair allegedly soaked child, 3, in gas
- Ex-MMA fighter jailed for assault, theft, drugs and criminal trespass
- Woman charged with robbery accused victim of stealing $11K in FEMA funds
- Sheltering teen mom and baby were saved in the nick of time
- CLTC: Raceway 'raped, destroyed' property
- Day 2 of D-SNAP draws crowd
- Police say woman lied about video she used in groping complaint
- 7 accused of illegal gambling, money laundering conspiracy
- D-SNAP enrollment extended to July 1
- AG Moylan: Disaster recovery was terrible
Images
Videos
Countries can’t tax their way to long-term prosperity. President Joe Biden wants to try anyway. Read moreBiden tax hikes: Road to economic decline
It's Your Village
- Jesse Alig
Many years have passed since the last storm and perhaps our government is out of practice. Our elected officials are possibly suffering from a… Read moreWe cannot rely on luck and hope
- +2
- Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio
Editor's note: The following message is transcribed from a video sent to Guam's visitor source markets, including Korea and Japan. Read morePreparing to welcome you back with our warm håfa adai spirit
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In