Daniel “Danny”/“Dan The Man” Borja San Nicolas, Familian Gass, of Yigo, formerly of Sinajana, passed away May 27 at the age of 64 years. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon June 17 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, Barrigada. Private cremation will follow at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Yona.

