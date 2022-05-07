Daniel “Dan” Darwin Joker, of Mangilao, died April 21 at the age of 29. Nightly service is being offered from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at 153 Washington Drive, Mangilao. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. May 17 at the Faith Presbyterian Christian Reformed Church in Mangilao, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Indoor mask mandate dropped
- Bridge leading to Tarzan Pools collapses
- 'She was treated like an animal’: 15 years for man who killed cousin
- ‘We will fight harder for our Melissa’: Family urges no parole for killer
- Customers enjoy Chapter One Dumpling House soft opening
- Man in critical condition after knife attack in Agana Heights
- Students denied school bus ride on first day mask mandate is lifted
- Convicted Army vet says prison lacks medical care
- Girl, 13, allegedly molested by man she trusted
- ‘Hard to answer’
Images
Videos
There have been contradictions about our local government's strategy on COVID-19 testing and limitations for those who have come in close cont… Read more
Writings on the Wall
- By Ron McNinch
I rarely make election predictions, but ... if the primary process is not corrected, we are going to see a lot of litigation related to the pr… Read more
- Samuel Friedman
“The best lack all conviction while the worst are full of passionate intensity." Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In