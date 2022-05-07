Daniel “Dan” Darwin Joker, of Mangilao, died April 21 at the age of 29. Nightly service is being offered from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at 153 Washington Drive, Mangilao. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. May 17 at the Faith Presbyterian Christian Reformed Church in Mangilao, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

