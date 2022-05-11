Daniel “Danny” Francisco Blas, familian Kudi/Joe, of Barrigada, died April 3 at the age of 83. Last respects will be held from 8-10:30 a.m. May 11 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

Tags

Load entries