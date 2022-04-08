Daniel Francisco Blas, familian Joe/Kudi, died April 3 at the age of 83. Mass of Intention is being celebrated at Santa Teresita Catholic Church, Mangilao, as follows: 6 p.m. Friday, April 8; 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9; 8 a.m. Sunday, April 10; and 6 p.m. April 11 and 12. Funeral will be announced at a later date.

