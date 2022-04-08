Daniel “Dan” John Artero, of Sinajana, died March 14 at the age of 55. Mass of Intention is being celebrated daily at 12:10 p.m. Monday-Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday, and 7:30 a.m. Sunday at Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica in Hagåtña. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. April 9 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica in Hagåtña, followed by burial at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.
