Daniel Joseph Flores Iriarte, of Barrigada, died March 26 at the age of 45. Last respects will be held from 1-2 p.m. April 4 at Ada's Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Vicente A Limtiaco Cemetery in Nimitz Hill.
