Daniel Mislan Varela, of Dededo, died Nov. 18 at the age of 66. Rosary is being prayed nightly at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11:30 a.m. Dec. 7 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (lower level), Dededo. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona. 

