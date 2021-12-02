Daniel “Dan” Peter Franquez, of Mangilao, died Nov. 27 at the age of 67. Mass of Intention is offered at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao from Dec. 1 to 7 as follows: 6 p.m. weekdays, except Thursday; 6:30 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. Sunday. Last respects will be from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 20 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon Dec. 22 at Santa Teresita Church, followed by interment at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

