Daniel “Dan” Peter Franquez, of Mangilao, died Nov. 27 at the age of 67. Mass of Intention is offered at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao from Dec. 1 to 7 as follows: 6 p.m. weekdays, except Thursday; 6:30 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. Sunday. Last respects will be from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 20 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon Dec. 22 at Santa Teresita Church, followed by interment at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Complaint filed against GPD’s highest-ranking cop
- Filipino-Yapese fighter Jennifer Chieng cast in Netflix's ‘Bruised’
- Students could receive more P-EBT benefits
- GPD: 'Victims say they didn’t see it coming'
- AG confirms investigations involving two GPD officers
- Police: Driver had meth with children in car
- Private hospital confirms it is being sold; nonprofit buyer seeking $600M loan with GovGuam support
- Feds seize phone in drug investigation
- Man allegedly threatens security at Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center
- Woman apologizes for sexual assault on girl, 12, freed after 2 years in jail
Images
Videos
Guam Regional Medical City is being sold. Read more
Writings on the Wall
- By Ronald McNinch
This past week, an off-island couple contacted me about getting married. They will be visiting Guam soon and wanted to get married before goin… Read more
- By Patricia Long Diego
The most wonderful time of year is fast approaching! It’s nearly Thanksgiving Day and I humbly request your favorable publication consideratio… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In