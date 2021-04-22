Daniel "DQ" Quinata Sanchez, of Umatac, died on April 1 at the age of 63. Viewing and last respects will be held from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on April 24 at 266 Jose S. Quinata Street, Umatac. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at San Dionisio Catholic Church, Umatac. Interment will follow immediately at Umatac Cemetery.
