Daniel Reyes Newby, also called “Danny" or "Dan," of Talo'fo'fo', died July 5 at the age of 60. Mass of Intention is being celebrated at San Miguel Catholic Church in Talo'fo'fo' and will end July 26. Mass schedule is 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, though there is no Mass on Thursday; 5 p.m. Saturday; and 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. July 27 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at San Miguel Catholic Church in Talo'fo'fo'. Burial will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery, also known as Tiguag Cemetery, in Nimitz Hill, Piti.

