Daniel "Dan Da Man" Santos Fejeran, of Sinajana, passed away Aug. 20 at the age of 53. Last respects will be held from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 31 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Sept. 1 at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada.

