Daniel "Dan Da Man" Santos Fejeran, of Sinajana, passed away Aug. 20 at the age of 53. Last respects will be held from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 31 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Sept. 1 at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada.
Countries can’t tax their way to long-term prosperity. President Joe Biden wants to try anyway. Read moreBiden tax hikes: Road to economic decline
- Jerry Roberts
A few days ago, I was doing a little late afternoon grocery shopping when I met up with an old friend who happens to be a top leader for one o… Read moreThe talent game today and how to win it
- Sen. Telo Taitague
Funding pay raises, more paid political positions for Adelup and a potential shortfall of at least $30 million for public schools are just a f… Read moreFiscal responsibility isn’t popular
