Daniel “Dan Bobo” William Munoz, of Yona, died March 1 at the age of 66. Mass is offered at 7 a.m. March 6, 6 p.m. March 7, 8, and 10, 12:10 p.m. March 9 and 6:30 p.m. March 11 at Santa Teresita Church, Mangilao. Last respects will be held March 28 at Ada's Mortuary, Sinajana. Mass of Christian burial will be at noon at Santa Teresita Church, Mangilao. Burial will follow Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Driver strikes Untalan student
- Barrigada family of 7 loses home to blaze
- AG: 10 defendants released by Sison violate court orders
- Moylan: Dissolve DoDEA schools
- 2 men charged with reckless driving, DWI
- Officials clear encampments
- Suspect allegedly assaulted and almost choked pregnant woman
- Diamond Princess docks on Guam
- 5-day warning ends, removal from homeless camp pending
- USDOL, OSHA says Pepsi Guam Bottling ‘exposed' employees to 'serious injuries’
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
To hear progressives tell it, attacks on free speech come almost exclusively from right-wing book burners eager to control the contents of pub… Read moreProgressives have First Amendment problem
Insights
- Father Francis Hezel
More and more people these days seem to define themselves in opposition to others. Rather than building an identity of their own from bits and… Read moreI am what you are not
- Melanie Brennan
I absolutely agree with the proposed government of Guam pay adjustment. Read moreDo you agree with the proposed government of Guam pay hike?
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In