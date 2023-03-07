Daniel “Dan Bobo” William Munoz, of Yona, died March 1 at the age of 66. Mass is offered at 7 a.m. March 6, 6 p.m. March 7, 8, and 10, 12:10 p.m. March 9 and 6:30 p.m. March 11 at Santa Teresita Church, Mangilao. Last respects will be held March 28 at Ada's Mortuary, Sinajana. Mass of Christian burial will be at noon at Santa Teresita Church, Mangilao. Burial will follow Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

