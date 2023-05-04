Danilo Avila Favo, of Dededo, passed away April 30 at the age of 64. Mass of intentions are being prayed at 6 p.m. weekdays and 5 p.m. weekends at Santa Barbara Church, Dededo. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 10 a.m.-noon May 6 with Cremation to follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel and Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

