Danny Leon Guerrero San Nicolas, of Dededo, died Dec. 11 at the age of 57. Mass will be celebrated at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (lower level), Dededo, 5 p.m. Saturday at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (upper level) and noon Sunday at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (upper level). Last respects will be held from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 19 at Ada's Mortuary, Sinajana, followed by cremation.

