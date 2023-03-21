Danny Topasna Mendiola, of Dededo, died at the age of 57 years. Last respects may be paid from 9-11:45 a.m. March 25 at San Agustin’s Funeral Home, Harmon. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon at Santa Barbara Church (lower level) and burial will follow at Vicente Limtiaco Cemetery in Tiguac, Nimitz Hill.

