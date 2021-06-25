Dave “DC” John Camacho, of Mongmong, died June 20 at the age of 64. Mass of Intention is being offered at Nuestra Señora de las Aguas Catholic Church in Mongmong and will end June 29. The Mass schedule is as follows: 6 p.m. June 24, 25 and 26; 5 p.m. Sunday, June 27; 9 a.m. Monday, June 28; and 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 29. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon July 9 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon July 10 at the Mongmong Church, followed by burial at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

