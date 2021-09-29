David Anderson Torres

David Anderson Torres, also known as “Dave”, familian “Vicentico”, of Yigo, died Sept. 25 at the age of 71. Mass of Intention is being offered at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo as follows: 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday; 6 a.m., 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. on Nov. 6 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic Street (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Private cremation will follow.

