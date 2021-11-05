David Anderson Torres, also known as “Dave," familian Vicentico, of Yigo, died Sept. 25 at the age of 71. Mass of Intention is being offered at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo as follows: 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 6 a.m., 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Nov. 6 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic St. (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Private cremation will follow.

