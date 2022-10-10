David Applegate died May 29 in Port St. Lucie, Florida at the age of 93 . The family will gather for a celebration of life for David and June at a later date.
David Applegate
Tags
Vanessa Wills
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Do you own the home your family lives in?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- 'My face and my clothes were on fire'
- Signs urging vote for 'next' AG taken down
- GMH ER surges with sick children waiting for a bed
- Man charged after high-speed chase left GPD vehicles damaged
- Man dies from Friday crash in Harmon
- ‘Disheartened’ and ‘hopeful’
- ‘Disheartened’ and ‘hopeful’: Groups react to campaign’s forum absences
- Customs: 9 more suspected of illegal boat arrival into Guam
- DOC smuggler spared prison time
- Judge stops questioning of co-defendant
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
The Guam Daily Post team is pleased to announce our forum section will once again feature local voices covering local issues. Read more
The Guam strategy
- Carl T.C. Gutierrez
Editor's note: This is the first of a two-part column about revitalizing air service into Guam. Read more
- +2
- Marie Virata Halloran
I am a retired GDOE employee and fall under the Retiree Supplemental Plan Class 2A. Read more
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In