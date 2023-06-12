David B. Borja, familian Daso, of Sinajana, passed away May 29 at the age of 65. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11 a.m. June 19 at Ada’s Mortuary, Sinajana. Mass for Christian burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. June 20 at Santa Teresita Catholic Church, Mangilao.

Tags

Load entries