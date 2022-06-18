David “Dave”/“Dabit” Babauta Garrido, familian Noonki, of Hågat, died June 11 at the age of 57. Mass of Intention is being celebrated at 7 a.m. Monday-Friday (no Mass on Thursday), 5 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. Sunday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Hågat. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. July 6 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Final blessing will be offered at noon. Private cremation will follow.

