David Babauta Lastimoza, of Dededo, and formerly of Tumon, died July 12 at the age of 66. Last respects will be held from 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 13 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at Blessed Diego de San Vitores Catholic Church in Tumon. Cremation will follow.

