David Borja Cepeda, familian Golo, of Cañada-Barrigada, died Nov. 25 at the age of 67. Mass of Intention prayed at 6 p.m. nightly at San Vicente/San Roke Catholic Church in Barrigada. Viewing and last respects will be from 9 a.m. to  noon Dec. 11 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home in Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at San Vicente/San Roke Church. Interment will immediately follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti. 

