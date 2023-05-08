David Brian Agustin passed away April 19 at the age of 45. Viewing and last respects will be held from 8:30-10 a.m. May 9 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada across Department of Revenue & Taxation). Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 11 a.m. at Santa Teresita Catholic Church, Mangilao. Interment services to follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona. 

Tags

Load entries