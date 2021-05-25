David Dean Cruz Insular, of Piti, died on May 12 at the age of 50. Last respects will be held from 9 to 11:15 a.m. May 29 at San Agustin’s Funeral Home in Harmon. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at the Assumption Of Our Lady Catholic Church in Piti. Burial will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco Cemetery at Nimitz Hill.
