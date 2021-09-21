David DeLeon Flores, Sr.

David De Leon Flores Sr., familian Cabesa, of Toto and formerly of Julale/San Antonio (Hagåtña), Talofofo, and Mongmong, died Sept. 9 at the age of 95. Public viewing with strictly enforced COVID-19 restrictions will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 26 at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Agana Heights. A private memorial service, limited to immediate family, will follow at 12:30 p.m. with livestream at facebook.com/officialAHSDAChurch. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Park in Laguiña, Yona.

