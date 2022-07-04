David Diaz Acosta, familian Munoz, of NCS, Dededo, died June 27 at the age of 74. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. July 22 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Final blessing will be offered at noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.
