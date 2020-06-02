David Frank Nededog Mendiola, also known as "Bidd" or "David Boy," familian Atao, of Agat, died May 5 at the age of 34. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon on June 6, at 131 Atao Road, Agat. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery in Agat. 

