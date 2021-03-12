David Fujikawa Leon Guerrero, of Barrigada, died Feb. 14 at the age of 60. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. March 13 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home in Barrigada. Interment will follow immediately at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.
