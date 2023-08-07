David "Boy" Galendez Serencio, of Yigo, passed away Aug. 4 at the age of 58. Rosary is being prayed at 5:20 p.m. nightly followed by 6 p.m. Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Yigo. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11 a.m. Aug. 15 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Yigo. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

