David “Tabi” Gumataotao Palomo, of Dededo, died June 17 at the age of 72. Nightly rosary is being said at 7 p.m. at 123 Nanka Court, Fern Terrace, Dededo. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon July 12 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Private cremation service will follow.

