David “Dave” James Pangelinan, of Yigo, died Nov. 21 at the age of 76. Mass of Intention is being said at 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Last respects will be held from 8:30-11 a.m. Dec. 21 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

