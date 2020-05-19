David Lee Elliott Jr., also known as “Dave Camachile” and “Bad Dawg," familian Camachile, of Afame, Sinajana, died May 15 at the age of 62. Last respects will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. May 27 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

