David “Panda Dave”/“Special Twinkie” Lewis Basallote, of Mangilao, died recently at the age of 37. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon June 18 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Cremation will follow at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium in Windward Hills, Yona.
