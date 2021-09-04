David Lorenzo Melander, of Mongmong-Toto-Maite, died on Aug. 18 at the age of 55. Last respects and viewing will be held from 10 a.m.-12;30 p.m. on Sept. 8 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Departure from funeral home at 12:30 p.m. Burial will be at Vicente Limtiaco Cemetery (Tiguag) in Nimitz Hill.

