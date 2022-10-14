David “Dave” Lujan Leon Guerrero, Familian Penko/Capili, originally from Barrigada, died September 14 in Massachusetts at the age of 74. Rosary will be prayed at 11:30 a.m. October 22 at San Vicente/San Roke Church in Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon and burial will follow at the Guam Veteran’s Cemetery.

