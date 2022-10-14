David “Dave” Lujan Leon Guerrero, Familian Penko/Capili, originally from Barrigada, died September 14 in Massachusetts at the age of 74. Rosary will be prayed at 11:30 a.m. October 22 at San Vicente/San Roke Church in Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon and burial will follow at the Guam Veteran’s Cemetery.
David Lujan Leon Guerrero
Vanessa Wills
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Do you own the home your family lives in?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Why can't we quit Kanye West?
- 'No way': Dead inmate's family denied GMH viewing
- Officials work to find source of 'discharge'
- Inmate dies from 'medical issue'
- Man dies from Friday crash in Harmon
- Man charged after high-speed chase left GPD vehicles damaged
- Man seen taking coolers from 'peaceful neighborhood'
- Bankruptcy to start 'amping up'
- Suspect charged with felony theft
- Teacher suspected of touching student's thigh
Images
Videos
The Guam Daily Post team is pleased to announce our forum section will once again feature local voices covering local issues. Read moreAn update on local columns
Priority: Well-being
- Pingyuan “Edward” Lu
Elections are great. Read moreHealthy Cities: The best roadmap for Guam’s future
- Charles D. Stake
Media continues to report foreign nations landing by boat in remote locations in Guam. Apparently, these individuals initially entered the U.S… Read moreGuam's illegal immigration issue
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In