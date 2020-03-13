David Mafnas Merfalen, of Mangilao, died on March 7 at the age of 87. Mass of Intention will be held at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao: 6 p.m. Friday, March 3; 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 14 and 15. Last respects will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada. 

