David Reyes Guzman, of Sånta Rita-Sumai, passed away July 29 at the age of 63. Last respects will be held from 9–11:45 a.m. Aug. 5 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Santa Rita. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon.
David Reyes Guzman
Vanessa Wills
