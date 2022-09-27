David Salas Sumagaysay, of Asan, died September 19 at the age of 57. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 2-4 p.m. September 29 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 10 a.m. September 30 at Nino Perdido Sagrada Familia Church, Asan. Interment services will follow immediately at Pigo Catholic Cemetery, Anigua.

