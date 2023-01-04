David Salas Taitague, of Hågatña, died Dec. 23 at the age of 86. Last respects will be held from 10 - 11:30 a.m. Jan. 12 followed by a Mass of Christian burial celebration at noon at St. Therese Chapel, Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica,  Hågatña. Interment Services will follow immediately at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

