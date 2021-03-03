David Sang-Et De Guzman, of Chalan Pago, died Feb. 16 at the age of 53. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon March 8 Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Interment service will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
