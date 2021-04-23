David “Bic” Taimanglo Afaisen, of Inalåhan, died April 21 at the age of 70. Mass of Intention is being offered at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Inalåhan: 6 p.m. April 23; 6:30 a.m. April 24; 8 a.m. April 25; 6 p.m. April 26-28. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

