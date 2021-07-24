Davina Vanessa Mafnas Quitugua of Dededo, died June 25 while in Los Angeles, California, at the age of 41. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. on July 31 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic Street (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Nuestra Senora de las Aguas Catholic Church in Mongmong. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

