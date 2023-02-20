Dean Isidore Aigamaua, of Dededo, died Feb. 14 in Honolulu, Hawaii at the age of 61. Mass of Intention is being held at 6 p.m. before Rosary from Feb. 20 – 23 at Santa Barbara Church (lower level), Dededo. Ash Wednesday service will be at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 22. Refreshments will be served nightly after rosaries at the residence of Ray and Diane Garrido, 276 Redondo Catan, Dededo. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

