Debbie A. Naputi, of Talofofo, died on Aug. 4 at the age of 47. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11 a.m. Aug. 17 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:30 a.m. at San Miguel Catholic Church, Talofofo. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

