Delfin M. Panlilio, of Yigo, died on March 16 at the age of 73. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on March 30 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

