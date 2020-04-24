Delfina Crisostomo Rivera, known as “Dee” and “Baby Doll,” of Toto, died April 18 at the age of 64. A private memorial service will be held at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man who asked for cash at gas station charged in drug case
- Navy Identifies USS Theodore Roosevelt sailor who died of COVID-19
- Lawsuit challenges legality of 'checkpoints'
- Reports: Rotational aircraft bomber program on Guam has ended
- 710 warship sailors have fallen ill
- $1.8M in tax refunds for Guamanians who filed Dec. 31 or before will be mailed this week
- No new COVID-19 cases
- Relief checks delayed, expected in May
- Clinics with COVID-19 cases named
- New way to enroll in Medicare Part B and other Medicare related updates
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- +2
The COVID-19-related shutdown of business has become a challenge for small local farmers who rely primarily on selling their produce on small … Read more
Writings on the Wall
- By Ron McNinch
In the years before the advent of Facebook, I did a study of a Guam media blog and tracked the various trolls using it. Trolls sit around and … Read more
- By Marie Virata Halloran
There are moments in our existence when we remember individuals who made an imprint in our lives or in the lives of our children. One person w… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In