Delfina "Del"/"Nang"/"Auntie Mang” Santa Romana, familian Kadi/ Chalie/Goyu/Donne, of Tamuning, passed away June 24 at the age of 87. Mass of intention is being offered at 6 p.m. at Saint Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Nightly rosaries are being offered at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. July 7 at Saint Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

